Several dozen students at Central High School received a special surprise Wednesday night, made possible by donations from KSHB 41 viewers to the Gift of Sole campaign.

Anchor Kevin Holmes, who pioneered the program in 2021, was on hand to help deliver about 40 pairs of shoes to kids at the school.

KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes distributes 'Gift of Sole' shoes at Central High School

Over the last several years, Gift of Sole has raised money to help distribute free shoes to more than 5,000 students across the Kansas City area.

Kevin is always looking for more partners in the Gift of Sole effort. You can contact him and learn more about Gift of Sole on our special landing page.

