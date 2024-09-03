Learn how you can contribute to KSHB 41's Gift of Sole in 2024

Gift of Sole is getting a re-boot!

Our new strategy is designed to help more Kansas City area kids in need get a free, new pair of sneakers!

A new pair of sneakers can light up a child’s face with a smile that doesn’t stop. Unfortunately, parents facing financial hardship often can’t afford to buy their children a new pair of sneakers. Our generous viewers are stepping-up to help—donating money to buy new sneakers for children in need. It’s an act of kindness that also brings financial relief and improves the mental health of parents and students.

KSHB 41 Anchor, Kevin Holmes, came up with the idea for Gift of Sole from his experience as a child. He remembers being teased because his sneakers were old and out of style. Now Kevin is doing everything in his power to make sure children and youth have a new pair of sneakers.

It is one of our most successful KSHB 41 Community Impact projects. Every year we have an on-air digital giving campaign, inviting viewers to donate money so that children in need, right here in the greater Kansas City area, can get a new pair of sneakers. The tax-deductible donation goes to Scripps Howard Fund, the nonprofit arm of our parent company, E.W. Scripps.

“I’m humbled and thrilled that since we began Gift of Sole, thousands of viewers have sacrificed and given money so that thousands of young people right here in the Kansas City area can have a new pair of sneakers,” Kevin said.

LINK | Visit the Gift of Sole donation page

The first Gift of Sole was in 2021. Since then, more than $200,000 has been donated, enabling us to purchase almost 4,000 pairs of sneakers for children in need.

As we begin our fourth year for Gift of Sole, we’re getting an early start to our on-air and digital giving campaign—Sept. 8-13, 2024.

We will provide sneakers to as many children as possible, depending on the money raised. Some participants include the Kansas City Urban Ranger Corp., Police Athletic Leagues (PAL’s) throughout the greater Kansas City area, as well as Della Lamb. This September, we are also providing some sneakers to some of the children in Independence served by CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). Most of those children have experienced abuse and neglect. As viewers donate more money, more participants in each of the nonprofits listed will be helped.

The final revision to our Gift of Sole initiative is the Gift of Sole Gala. In years past, the Gift of Sole Gala was the culmination of the on-air digital campaign. It’s a fancy, fun affair where guests wear their snazzy outfits along with their favorite pair of sneakers. Now the Gift of Sole Gala will be a separate event next Spring on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. There will be dinner, dancing and a live auction, and entertainment. More details will be revealed in January on how to be a gala sponsor, donate auction items, and purchase tickets.

For more information, contact Cynthia Newsome, KSHB 41 Director of Community Partnerships.

