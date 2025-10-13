BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — For the last several years, KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes has built Gift of Sole — a program to donate shoes to kids in need across Kansas City — from the ground up.

It’s a tradition we’re proud to bring back this fall .

Students at Blue Springs' St. John LaLande Catholic School help KSHB 41's Gift of Sole

Our first donation this year came from students and staff at St. John LaLande Catholic School in Blue Springs.

Kevin visited the school earlier this month to thank them for their donation with a speech and some donuts.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes

Each quarter, the kids at the school choose a charity to raise money for. In the first quarter of 2025, they chose Gift of Sole.

The school raised more than $400, which will go toward providing shoes for kids.

Al Miller/KSHB St. John LaLande Catholic School 8th Grade student Ella Dale.

“I think we just saw that as an opportunity to give kids who don’t have shoes a smile on their face,” said eighth grader Ella Dale.

Ella’s classmate, seventh grader Henry Johnson, knows how shoes can help show personality.

Al Miller/KSHB St. John LaLande Catholic School 7th Grader Henry Johnson

“Shoes show what a lot of people like and how they represent themselves and personality in general,” Henry said. “I feel like shoes are a big part of how you express yourself to others.”

Learn how you can help make a difference at this link .

—