KSHB 41’s Season of Hope project sets record for holiday donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41’s community holiday impact project Season of Hope raised a record-setting $16,445 in monetary donations, along with 12,392 toys that helped make the holiday season bright for children and families across the Kansas City area.

Following an online donation drive , combined with in-person donations at dozens of local fire stations and Chick-Fil-A locations, Season of Hope assisted more families in 2025 than ever before.

“It’s truly heartwarming to see how generous the people of Kansas City are to support this great cause - when we put out the call, our audience stepped up and donated online or in person - it’s impressive to see the support grow year after year,” EW Scripps Regional Vice President and KSHB/KMCI General Manager Kathleen Choal said.

KSHB 41 partnered with local Chick-Fil-A restaurants and dozens of local fire departments throughout Missouri and Kansas. Those locations served as drop-off locations for viewers to donate new, unwrapped toys.

Tony Lytle

Season of Hope launched in 2021 and since then, has raised nearly $50,000 in monetary donations, along with tens of thousands of toys for Kansas City-area families.

“The season of Hope Toy Drive continues to get bigger every year, and we are so grateful to KSHB for the ongoing support,” Salvation Army Kansas City Area Commander Major Xavier Montenegro said.

In addition to monetary donations from viewers, KSHB 41, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, donated $7,500 to Season of Hope to extend the impact of this annual campaign.

“For the children and families who will benefit from this effort, our entire team loves to support Season of Hope, knowing it makes the holidays brighter for so many people in our community,” KSHB/KMCI Station Manager and News Director Jeff Mulligan said.

—