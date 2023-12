KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thank you Kansas City for your outpouring of generosity the last several weeks during our Season of Hope partnership with the Salvation Army.

There’s still time to donate a toy or make a monetary contribution.

The Season of Hope website includes a secure link to make a donation. The website also includes a map of participating Chick-Fil-A restaurants and fire stations where you can drop off a toy.

Courtesy Jayne Iangham

Courtesy Kenzie Peace

Courtesy Carolyn Steffens

Courtesy Kayla Baanders

Courtesy Cristy Pierson

Courtesy KCFD Firefighters at the Kansas City, Missouri, FIre Station at 2600 NE Parvin Road

Courtesy KCFD Firefighters at the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department station 14 at Highway 152 and N. Brighton.

Fort Osage Fire Department