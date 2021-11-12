Watch
A Kansas City tradition is back for another year

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 17:51:27-05

Prepare for another year of festive music to get you and your family in the holiday mood. KSHB 41 is proud to present, Sounds of the Holiday. We are active and engaged in community and this year more than a dozen high school choirs will be featured in our one-hour Christmas Day special.

Last year because of COVID 19- the various schools had to shoot their own video of their choirs singing holiday songs and sent it to us. This year we are happily back in person and the choirs came to Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City, Kansas, where we recorded the performances. We’re excited to show you some behind-the-scenes pictures of students preparing to sing. They’ve been practicing for weeks. Their songs are their holiday gift to the Kansas City metro. They’re smiling, excited, and focused on presenting a mix of traditional, contemporary, and family-fun holiday-music favorites.

Sounds of the Holiday will air on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

On KSHB 41 you can watch at 7am and at noon.

On KMCI you can see it at 6pm.

If your school would like to participate in next year’s Sounds of the Holiday, reach out to Cynthia.Newsome@kshb.com

