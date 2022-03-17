KSHB 41, 38 the Spot staff celebrate Kansas City's St. Patrick’s Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wonderful is the perfect word to describe the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022 – and more than a dozen KSHB 41 and 38 the spot employees had a wonderful time walking in the parade and waving to throngs of spectators.

Everyone was excited and ready for the parade to return after being cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic.

Sunshine and a gentle breeze greeted participants as they walked, and drove the one-mile route from Linwood and Broadway to 43rd and Broadway.

“It was a comeback for the community and KSHB 41 and 38 the Spot are part of the community and enjoyed being part of the celebration,” KSHB 41 Midday Anchor and Community Relationships Director, Cynthia Newsome said.

On air staff from KSHB 41 and 38 the Spot, including anchors and reporters walked in the parade along with behind the scenes staffers like producers, sales reps, digital producer and marketing reps.

