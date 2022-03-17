Watch
About UsCommunity for Everyone

Actions

KSHB 41, 38 the Spot staff celebrate Kansas City's St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade Pic.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
KSHB 41 and 38 the Spot staff celebrate the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Parade Pic.jpg
Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:35:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wonderful is the perfect word to describe the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022 – and more than a dozen KSHB 41 and 38 the spot employees had a wonderful time walking in the parade and waving to throngs of spectators.

Everyone was excited and ready for the parade to return after being cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic.

Sunshine and a gentle breeze greeted participants as they walked, and drove the one-mile route from Linwood and Broadway to 43rd and Broadway.

“It was a comeback for the community and KSHB 41 and 38 the Spot are part of the community and enjoyed being part of the celebration,” KSHB 41 Midday Anchor and Community Relationships Director, Cynthia Newsome said.

On air staff from KSHB 41 and 38 the Spot, including anchors and reporters walked in the parade along with behind the scenes staffers like producers, sales reps, digital producer and marketing reps.

KSHB 2022 St Patrick's Day Parade 2
KSHB 2022 St Patrick's Day Parade
KSHB 2022 St Patrick's Day Parade
KSHB 2022 St Patrick's Day Parade 1

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Light Blue KSHB.png

About Us
Light Blue KSHB.png

Staff