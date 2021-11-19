Lauren Scott meets with students at Kansas City, Missouri's Trailwoods Elementary School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lauren Scott, Host of 38 the Spot Host and Kansas City Spotlight, has about a dozen new young super-fans.

During a KSHB 41 Positive Classroom Zoom Call on Friday, Lauren shared her smile and her encouraging words with elementary students in Ms. Stephanie Bankston’s class at Trailwoods elementary school in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB Lauren Scott meets with students at Trailwoods Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Students each received a KSHB 41 folder and a pencil. They’ll be watching 38 The Spot and KSHB 41 to see their new friend Lauren!

KSHB 41 Positive Classroom Zoom Calls are our effort to connect and inspire students to let them know we care about them. Even though we can’t be in the classroom in person, we are still supporting them and encouraging them to work hard, stay in school and have a positive attitude.