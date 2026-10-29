Under the Ribbon | Survivors start nonprofits to support individuals impacted by breast cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson is covering a month-long series for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She was diagnosed last year at 26 years old. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Read more coverage at Under the Ribbon .

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A breast cancer diagnosis can feel isolating even when you're surrounded by support.

Kim Jones describes herself as someone who understands every aspect of dealing with breast cancer. She knows the power of community.

"I did a re-excision lumpectomy, 40 rounds of chemo, 37 rounds of radiation," Jones said. "Summer of 2011, I was taking a shower, and I felt a lump."

KSHB 41 Kim Jones

Jones had one question when she was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma: "Is it early enough for us to cure it?"

The answer was yes for her and Julie Rudman.

"I had a breast cancer that doesn’t make lumps, invasive lobular carcinoma," Rudman said.

There were no visible signs, but she caught it early and beat it.

KSHB 41 Julie Rudman

"I think it changed me in some really good ways; a lot of breast cancer patients say the same thing," Rudman said.

These two women with different breast cancers have something in common.



"I had all this stuff, but I didn’t have a name. I was just showing up to talk as Kim Jones, a survivor," Jones said.



Neither of them finished treatment before starting nonprofits, The Breast Cancer Club and Sisters Living Beyond the Ribbon.

KSHB 41 The Breast Cancer Club

"I had a job to do ... get through cancer, and that led obviously into founding The Breast Cancer Club," Rudman said.

I asked, "That shift from I'm going through this to I want to help someone else?"

“I knew right away," Rudman said.

Jones started Sisters Living Beyond the Ribbon in 2016 when she was in the process of reconstruction surgery.

Her organization hosted a breast cancer walk on Sept. 26.

Credit: Chase Lucas, KSHB 41 Photojournalist Kim Jones was diagnosed with Stage 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma in 2023.

"I’m just thankful to be included at the table," Jones said. "This is the other side of it."

The Breast Cancer Club is a hub for discounts on products and services for anyone impacted by breast cancer. It also maintains a community forum where people can ask questions related to breast cancer.

The organization also partners with Goodwill locations in the Kansas City area to gather gently used bras and breast cancer-related items to donate to patients in need.

Sisters Living Beyond the Ribbon has a partnership that provides transportation and assists with lodging for treatment appointments.

Kim Jones Sisters Living Beyond the Ribbon

The organization also provides education on the impact of a breast cancer diagnosis in the African American community.

The founders both shared advice to patients and survivors.

"Keep the faith. Keep the faith and stay anchored," Jones said.

"This will not define who you are," Rudman said. "My first piece of advice is one day at a time."



Here's a list of organizations that provide support for breast cancer patients in the Kansas City area:



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