After day off, Trump hush money trial resumes with new jury pool

Former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial will resume on Thursday as Judge Juan Merchan selects a jury to hear the charges against Trump.

Trump faces 34 felony counts in a New York court for falsifying business records. Merchan said he hopes to allow opening statements to begin on Monday.

The courtroom was closed on Wednesday, giving Trump a day off from the trial. He spent Wednesday meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. According to a readout from the Trump campaign, the two discussed defense spending among NATO nations and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

On Tuesday, seven jurors, including the jury's foreman, were selected. The jury consists of people of varying ages and socioeconomic statuses. Two of the jurors have law degrees, one is a teacher, and another is a recent college grad who now works for Disney. There is a juror who works in IT training, another who works in social media marketing, and another who works in sales.

They reported getting their news from disparate sources, including podcasts, Fox News, the Daily Mail, MSNBC and TikTok.

Potential jurors so far have been asked if they would be fair and impartial. Jurors who said no were immediately released.

The juror's questionnaire also included questions about whether they or a relative have worked for Trump, supported groups such as QAnon and Proud Boys, follow Trump on social media, donated to his campaign or attended a Trump rally.

Going into Thursday, Merchan still needs to find five more jurors and a group of alternates before opening statements can get underway.

