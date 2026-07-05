KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Kansas City honored 100-year-old World War II veteran Harold Jackson on the Fourth of July, inviting him to throw the first pitch at the Royals game at Kauffman Stadium.

Jackson volunteered for the Army when he was 18, and served the United States for two years.

"So this way I have to throw and hold onto my walker with the left hand and pitch it underhand," Jackson said.

100-year-old World War II veteran throws first pitch at Royals Fourth of July game

The crowd erupted in cheers after the pitch.

"I think my memory is pretty good for my age," Jackson said. "I can't run very fast, but I can use a walker."

The celebration also featured A-10s flying over the stadium and members of the United States Air Force Wings of Blue parachuting in.

Connor Bartz was one of the paratroopers who descended into Kauffman Stadium.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Connor Bartz

"Still just so much adrenaline going through my body right now," Bartz said after the jump. "That was absolutely amazing, and the crowd was awesome. I was 1,000 feet in the air, and I could hear the crowd cheering down low. It was absolutely amazing."

Bartz said watching Jackson throw the first pitch was a meaningful moment.

"It is really cool to see that heritage of those who come before you and the legacy that we are trying to keep up with, so moments like that are really awesome and humbling for us," Bartz said.

For Jackson, the night was one he never anticipated.

"I never thought of being able to live 100 years," Jackson said.

The event also featured the largest fireworks show in Kauffman Stadium's history.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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