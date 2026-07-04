Rain doesn’t dampen spirit at Parkville’s Independence Day parade

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

A light steady rain didn’t ruin the annual Independence Day parade through Parkville, Missouri.

Saturday’s edition lasted about 50 minutes. Most spectators — and even some participants — held umbrellas.

“There’s no lightning, so we’re safe. No big deal,” said Logan Yates, who had two daughters walking in the parade.

Al Miller/KSHB Logan Yates speaks with a reporter at the Parkville, Mo., Independence Day parade.

Cassie Schulte was there with three generations of her family. She admitted to not knowing rain was in the forecast, but she had an umbrella handy.

She said the significance of the country’s 250th anniversary makes the event feel more special.

“I think it’s giving my husband and I a little more energy to participate in more, involve our kids in more activities around the city,” Schulte said. “It’s an exciting time. It feels like a bigger birthday.”

Al Miller/KSHB Cassie Schulte watches the Independence Day parade in Parkville, Mo.

Steve Sturgess has lived on Main Street for nine years. His porch offers a view of the parade — and protection from the rain.

Sturgess explained why so many people came out for the parade despite the weather.

“We live in the best country in the world and we gotta celebrate,” he said.

Al Miller/KSHB Steve Sturgess sits on his porch which offers protection from the rain during the Independence Day parade in Parkville, Mo.

Maybe rain on a parade isn’t a bad thing.

—