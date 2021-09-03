Bath & Body Works Labor Day sale includes 50% off candles, soaps and more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to stock up on some Bath and Body Works products for holiday gifts (or yourself!), their Labor Day sale is one you do not want to miss.

Now through Sept. 9, you’ll find 50% off deals on everything from 3-wick candles and candleholders to body care items, wallflower scents and plugs. Even new arrivals are included. Not all items are on sale, but the deals are valid both online and in-store.

You’ll want to shop as soon as possible because there’s always the chance some will sell out. Take a look at just some of the more than 100 items included in the sale:

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle

This Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-wick candle regularly costs $24.50 but is $12.25 during the sale. With scents of warm cinnamon, fresh ground clove, vanilla cream and brown sugar, it sounds perfect for turning your house into a cozy fall escape.

Conch Cloche Pedestal

This conch cloche (i.e., a seashell enclosed in a glass holder) pedestal holds a 3-wick candle and is now $14.97. It’s ideal for summer or year-round in a beach-themed room. Some of the candles that would go perfectly with this and are on sale include Banana Cabana and Ocean Mist & Citrus.

House Nightlight/Wallflower Plug

This adorable house wallflower plug is also a nightlight, with a glow that appears through the home’s windows. Priced now at $11.25, it takes fragrance refills that are included in the sale for just $3.25 — including Summer Boardwalk and Market Peach.

Octopus Soap Holder

This adorable octopus soap holder is perfect for an ocean-themed bathroom. Now just $9.47, it is made to hold a Bath & Body Works foaming hand soap, like Blue Ocean Waves or Coconut Sandalwood.

Noise-Making Mermaid PocketBac Holder

This mermaid PocketBac holder not only holds a mini sanitizer you can clip to your bag, but it also plays a tropical song. Marked down to $5.47, the PocketBac sanitizers are sold separately for $8 for a 5-pack.

Bath and Body Works’ Halloween collection is also out and they have some new fall candle scents like Caramel Brulée Latte, Old Fashioned Cider Donut and Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun.

You’ll also find a brand new Fairytale collection if you’re looking for something that’s not seasonal. The collection includes lotions, scrubs, body sprays and candles and its scent is great year-round, with pomegranate nectar, fresh orange blossom, vanilla bean and warm amber.

Bath & Body Works

You can see all the deals in Bath & Body Works’ Labor Day sale by visiting their website. What will you be shopping for?

