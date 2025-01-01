Belinda Post is an expert communicator, Host of Kansas City Spotlight and 38 the Spot. If she looks familiar, she was a news reporter at KSHB 41 from 2016-2018, where she won a breaking news Emmy with the morning team covering historic flooding.

Her 14-year broadcasting career includes covering Radio Row at the Super Bowl and Kansas State at the Rate Bowl with Sports Radio 810, the worst hurricane to hit Florida in 100 years with WINK News and the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa.

For three years, Post hosted and helped produce the show "Better Kansas City", and she is also a former news reporter and traffic anchor in Kansas City. She's always searching for the why and impact of the story. Her goal is to be your friend on TV.

Post has been a sports reporter or in-game host for the Missouri Mavericks, Kansas City Phantoms and The Arena League with Tim Brown.

She was a former 10 p.m. anchor in Lexington, Kentucky, covering Kentucky basketball runs, the Kentucky Derby, and even county clerks who refused to issue marriage licenses to certain couples in the state.

Post holds an MA with Honors in Journalism and Communications from the University of Florida, where she also taught an undergraduate lab. There, she won two AP Awards. Her BA is from K-State in Dance & Theatre, with a minor in French.

She was the Kansas State Wildcat Twirler and was a former KC Chiefs Cheerleader.

She sits on a board for the Kansas City Museum, enjoys going to church, and giving back to community organizations.

