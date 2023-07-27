Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off field after apparent injury during practice

CINCINNATI — Bengals QB Joe Burrow was carted off the field Thursday afternoon after going down at practice.

Video captured by WCPO shows Burrow hopping on one leg after an apparent injury while scrambling during 11-on-11. He drops to the ground, holding his right leg. Coaches and fellow players Drew Sample and Joe Mixon walk over to him.

Burrow is then carted off the field. While leaving, he could be seen giving a thumbs-up to someone.

Zac Taylor told reporters the issue was with Burrow's calf, noting that they will get more information on the extent of the injury as time goes on. Burrow already had a sleeve on his leg during practice, but Taylor said he was feeling good throughout the day.

"This is football — guys go down with an injury that maybe is a (day-to-day) thing, who knows ... there's a lot of guys who had soreness today that had reps cut down a little bit so that's just part of playing football and training camp," Taylor said.

When asked if the message was to not panic, Taylor said, "Sure."

Fans waiting outside the practice saw Burrow being carted to the locker room, hearing someone say over a walkie-talkie that the 26-year-old needed medical attention.

Center Ted Karras said he gasped when Burrow went down, but believes he'll be fine.

"I think Joe'll be OK," Karras said. "I don't know the extent, but I think it's just how hot it's been and we're running around, getting our bodies acclimated."

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase said the two LSU alums exchanged a look after Burrow went down, saying he believes his QB will be fine.

"He's a strong guy — said OK, he's fine, and that was it," Chase said.

Burrow recently told reporters he was excited about where the team is as training camp starts. While it may be his fourth year in the NFL, 2023 marked Burrow's first "normal" training camp after COVID-19, an injury and an emergency appendectomy impacted previous seasons.

"I feel great," he said Wednesday. "This time last year I was sitting in a hospital bed a couple of days post-surgery, so it's good to be out there with the guys."

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

