Beyoncé pays $100K to keep Metro open for fans after storm delays show

She runs the world.

After severe weather delayed Beyoncé's D.C.-area show, the star spent a considerable amount of money to get fans home afterward.

Fans were forced to take shelter as storms pounded FedEx Field in Maryland and surrounding areas, prompting Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop to end later than expected.

The star dished out $100,000 to keep all 98 Metro stations in the D.C. area open for an extra hour, according to CNN. Services continued until 1:04 a.m. following the show.

During the lightning event, FedEx Field posted on X that the stadium was under a shelter-in-place order.

"Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars,” the stadium wrote. “All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice."

Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further… — FedExField (@FedExField) August 6, 2023

Videos circulating on social media showed fans crammed inside the venue awaiting an all-clear to proceed to their seats. A number of fans were reportedly treated for heat exhaustion.

"We about to pass out waiting. Shelter in place has 50,000 people in a hallway at Fedex Field," wrote @rightschamp on X (formerly Twitter).

It wasn’t until two hours later that fans were told they could take their seats.

Beyoncé is on her Renaissance World Tour, which began in Sweden on May 10. Her next stop is Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

SEE MORE: Beyoncé announces dates for 'Renaissance' world tour

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com