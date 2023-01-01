Bill Grady

As a 50 year broadcasting veteran, Bill Grady has held positions of news director, talk show host, assignment editor and general assignment reporter.

He's covered major stories such as the 1979 inaugural flight of the Concorde from Dallas to London, the 1981 exhumation of the body of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, numerous presidential campaigns, including the 1984 Kansas City Reagan/Mondale debate, Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, the 2011 Joplin tornado, which claimed over 150 lives and the 2014 unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, following the police shooting of Michael Brown. Bill has a keen interest in Kansas City history, especially stories that have “flown below the radar.”

Bill is a native southerner and has worked in five major radio and television markets, but has called Kansas City home for several decades.