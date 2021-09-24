Millions of Boppy Loungers recalled after being linked to infant deaths

In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and in conjunction with Health Canada, The Boppy Company has issued a voluntary safety recall of the Newborn Lounger to address a risk of infant suffocation.

There have been eight reports of infant deaths associated with The Boppy Company Newborn Lounger and this hazard between December 2015 and June 2020, according to the CPSC.

Recalled Boppy Lounger Details

The recall involves all Boppy Newborn Loungers sold in a variety of colors and designs from January 2004 through September 2021. About 3.3 million of the recalled loungers were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart and Amazon. The loungers were sold for between $30 and $44.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy said in a statement to the CPSC. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” acting CPSC Chairman Robert S. Adler said in the statement. “Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time — even in products not intended for sleep — and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

How To Get A Refund For Your Boppy Newborn Lounger

The recall applies to all models and colors of the Newborn Lounger, the Preferred Newborn Lounger and the Pottery Barn Lounger. If you have one of these products for your baby, you should stop using it immediately.

You can obtain a refund for the lounger by providing the UPC or Item Number and Date Code on your Lounger to The Boppy Company along with a copy of your receipt if you have one.

The UPC or Item Number can be found on the front of the Care Label toward the bottom.

The Date Code is stamped on the back of the second label and is formatted XX-XXX.

In addition, provide a photograph showing the lounger cut in half to make it unusable.

Refund amounts will be determined based on the date of purchase if a receipt is provided, or based on the date of manufacture of the product if a receipt is not provided. Normal processing times are 4-6 weeks.

You can submit a claim through The Boppy Company website, which has a form set up for claims, or by calling 800-416-1355 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.