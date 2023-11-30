Buffalo Bills' Von Miller accused of assault; arrest warrant issued

An arrest warrant has been issued for Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller. He is accused of assaulting a pregnant individual, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the report of a major disturbance call around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Miller and the victim allegedly got into a verbal argument before the assault took place.

According to police, Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was not transported to a hospital but was treated for minor injuries.

Police said Miller is facing a felony charge of assaulting someone who is pregnant.

The Buffalo Bills released the following statement on Thursday:

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The star edge rusher signed a six-year deal with the Bills in March 2022. He's had a slow start to the season after returning from an injury. In eight games, he's only secured two tackles.

The Bills are on a bye week. Their next game is Dec. 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's unclear whether Miller will participate in the game.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Buffalo.

