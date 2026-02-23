Businesses stare down more tariff uncertainty as Trump doubles down after Supreme Court ruling

Denzil Quick speaks for many small business owners when he says he's unsure about what comes next following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down many of President Trump's sweeping tariffs.

"Now we're stepping into tomorrow which is a big unknown. Because we still can't plan our business because we don't know what tomorrow brings," Quick said. "We've tried to sit down and look at the 'what if' scenarios, and you play those out in a thousand different directions, and we simply don't know. Because we don't know what the administration or the Congress will do next."

RELATED NEWS | Trump signs order for new tariffs after Supreme Court blocked earlier plan

President Trump announced over the weekend he'll raise global tariffs to 15% using a different trade mechanism than the one the Supreme Court just ruled was illegal.

On Monday the president threatened that any country that wants to "play games" following the court's decision "will be met with a much higher tariff."

But questions remain about what will happen to the more than $130 billion the U.S. collected from the now struck-down tariffs.

Many companies have already sued in lower courts to demand refunds, likely setting up lengthly legal battles.

Sara Albrecht's nonprofit, the Liberty Justice Center, is representing some of those businesses.

Scripps News' Maura Barrett: Is there any likelihood businesses or consumers see a refund?

Sara Albrecht: Consumers, probably not, because the businesses paid the tariff. But it should flow back to the businesses. And I feel very strongly that it will.

"Tariffs get overpaid all the time," Albrecht said. "Tariffs get wrongly charged all the times and CBP knows how to get that money back to the importer of record."

RELATED STORY | No, Trump did not call into C-SPAN to complain about Supreme Court ruling

Rick Woldernberg, a plaintiff in the Supreme Court case, is confident his business will receive a refund.

"I think we need to hear from the lower court on how they wish to proceed," Woldenberg said. "But the DOJ in our case said that if the tariffs were held to be unlawful, they will be returned."