Ben & Jerry’s co‑founder resigns, says brand ‘silenced’ by parent company

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, announced he is resigning from the business after saying the company has been “silenced” by its parent company, Unilever.

Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry’s in 2000. As part of the merger agreement, Ben & Jerry’s would continue its social advocacy as part of its brand.

"Neither of us could have anticipated, twenty years ago, that a major multinational would some day sign on, enthusiastically, to pursue and expand the social mission that continues to be an essential part of Ben & Jerry’s and a driving force behind our many successes. But today, Unilever has done just that," co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield wrote in the merger documents. "While we and others certainly would have preferred to pursue our mission as an independent enterprise, we hope that, as part of Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s will continue to expand its role in society."

Late Tuesday, Greenfield claimed that Unilever was not allowing him to continue the company’s social mission.

Ben & Jerry’s says it has “progressive values” and values human rights and dignity; social and economic justice; and environmental protection, restoration and regeneration. The company said it openly supports LGBTQ+ rights, campaign finance reform, racial justice and fair trade.

"For more than twenty years under their ownership, Ben & Jerry’s stood up and spoke out in support of peace, justice, and human rights, not as abstract concepts, but in relation to real events happening in our world," Greenfield wrote.

"That independence existed in no small part because of the unique merger agreement Ben and I negotiated with Unilever, one that enshrined our social mission and values in the company’s governance structure in perpetuity. It’s profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone.

“And it’s happening at a time when our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community. Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important, and yet Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power. It’s easy to stand up and speak out when there’s nothing at risk. The real test of values is when times are challenging and you have something to lose.”

Greenfield’s announcement comes after Unilever said earlier this year it plans to spin off Ben & Jerry’s along with two other ice cream brands into one company — the Magnum Ice Cream Company.

The demerger is expected to be completed by mid-November.

A spokesperson for the Magnum Ice Cream Company reacted to Greenfield’s announcement.

"We thank him for his service and support over many decades and wish him well in his next chapter," the company said. "We disagree with his perspective and have sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry’s powerful values-based position in the world.

"We remain committed to Ben & Jerry’s unique three-part mission – product, economic and social – and remain focused on carrying forward the legacy of peace, love, and ice cream of this iconic, much-loved brand. Ben & Jerry’s is a proud and thriving part of the Magnum Ice Cream Company and we look forward to further building on its success."