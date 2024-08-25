Subway to temporarily offer footlong sandwiches for $6.99 in all but 3 states

Joining in the value meal wars among fast food restaurants, Subway said it will offer all footlong subs on its menu for $6.99 starting August 26 through September 8.

The deal will be available for those using Subway's website or app by adding the promo code "699FL" before checking out.

Traditionally, fast food chains have often excluded restaurants in Alaska and Hawaii from such promotions. This time around, California will also be excluded from the deal.

Many fast food chains have said they have had to raise prices since California implemented a $20 minimum wage for fast food workers earlier this year.

"Today's diner is stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety or flavor to find an affordable meal," said Doug Fry, president of Subway North America. "At Subway, our definition of value is a mix of delicious options at the right price without compromising quality. Our menu is full of footlongs for every budget, and this new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value."

Over the summer, numerous fast food chains have started offering discounted value meals in hopes of regaining customers lost due to rising prices. Leaders of several fast food chains have said that inflation has scared off some customers, and brands such as McDonald's have made affordability more of a focus in 2024.

