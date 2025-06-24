Navigating a tough job market: Expert advice for today's job seekers

As rising global tensions and changing trade policies shake the economy, some U.S. companies are hesitant to hire, leaving many job seekers struggling in a competitive landscape.

A recent report from ADP reveals companies are hiring at the slowest pace in two years despite a seemingly strong jobs market. This disappointing trend particularly affects recent graduates aiming for entry-level roles.

Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia, emphasizes the importance of targeting specific industries where hiring is active.

"The hiring has been in the sectors where it has been, really for the past six to 12 months, and that is healthcare, social assistance, and leisure and hospitality," Silver said.

Concerns about artificial intelligence in the workplace have also surfaced. Silver notes that while AI may automate lower-skilled factory jobs, it can benefit educated workers by boosting efficiency.

“If you know how to use that technology, if you can employ that technology, you can use it to your advantage and maybe get a better job in your career,” he said.

To enhance your job prospects, experts advise reevaluating your goals and potentially switching industries as a stepping stone to better opportunities. Networking is crucial; research shows you are four times more likely to secure a job if referred by an existing employee.

Silver summarizes that despite waning recession fears, employers remain on the lookout for high-performing candidates.

“It all really comes down to the impact you can have on the company that hires you,” he explains. “And to demonstrate that, you can help them improve their bottom line and improve their processes.”

Lastly, expand your skillset to increase your marketability. Analyze job descriptions you are interested in and identify any missing skills. Consider taking online courses to fill those gaps.

