You can get these hard-to-kill houseplants delivered right to your door

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

“I want a plant that dies easily and is hard to take care of,” said no one ever. The key to indoor plant success is to fill your home with unfussy plants that don’t require a lot of sunlight. Bonus points if they don’t need frequent watering.

What’s even better than that is when you don’t need to make a trip to the store to purchase them. You can buy them from Amazon’s plant store or other online retailers without having to worry about lugging them home.

If you have pets, you’ll want to check the ASPCA’s list of toxic and nontoxic plants before you buy anything that could be within a cat or dog’s reach.

If you want to add some greenery to your home but don’t want to obsess over care, we’ve got your back. Here are five hard-to-kill plants that you can buy online and have delivered straight to your door.

While staghorn ferns thrive in bright, indirect light, they also do well in lower-light conditions like partial shade, especially if the room is warm and humid. These plants can be grown in many ways, from being mounted on a slab of wood, placed in a wire basket or put in a standard pot. Leaves can reach up to 24 inches long.

If the idea of buying plants online feels either new or intimidating, not to worry: this particular staghorn fern comes perfectly planted in its 6-inch pot from Walmart for just $14.99 and has a 5-star average rating. Customers found it arrived “fresh and beautiful” and found it to be packaged well for transit.

If you’re looking for a super-low-maintenance plant, look no further. ZZ plants can survive in rooms without any natural light and do well even when neglected. They add a pop of greenery and texture to any indoor space with their shiny, oval-shaped leaves. Just be sure to keep them out of reach of any pets because they are considered toxic to dogs and cats.

This 10-inch ZZ plant at Home Depot comes highly rated, averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars and is available for only $17.73. It’s shipped directly from the farm to your door.

Snake plants help purify the air by converting carbon dioxide to oxygen at night, which makes them great to have on your nightstand. This 14-inch tall green snake plant from Walmart for $16.98 is perfect for tabletops and nightstands — if you don’t have pets that will be tempted to nibble on them, as they’re not safe for pets. It needs to be watered once a week with roughly one cup of water. To foster growth, fertilize during the spring and summer, and keep this plant in a pot that drains well. When it’s time to re-pot this snake plant, place it in a new container that’s two inches wider.

Amazon

Rated Amazon’s Choice for “Pothos Live Plant,” this golden pothos makes for a great starter plant and comes in a 4-inch pot. It’s easy to find these types of plants online. Pothos do well in low light. They look great in a hanging planter or on a bookshelf where their vines can spread out or dangle (but not within reach of pets, as they’re considered toxic). This plant costs $14.34, and comes highly rated with an average of 4.1 out of 5 stars. One person mentioned they were very happy with their purchase.

“The plant is larger than I expected and in great condition. It was nicely packaged and looks very healthy. A great addition to my little plant community!”

In addition to making your home more inviting with a splash of greenery, lucky bamboo is thought to bring you good fortune. Click “add to cart” on this 4-inch bundle of 10 lucky bamboo stalks for $12.50. They don’t need much light, and can grow in a glass container with water. Simply change the water every couple of weeks and you’ll be good to go.

Rated Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in “Live Indoor Bamboo,” people found this plant arrived in great condition. Reviewer Sandra D., who rated it 5 stars, was “very pleased” with the plant. “Bamboo arrived in excellent condition, was packaged well and with care, item as described and in good health.”

Who knew buying plants online was that simple? Which of these plants seems most appealing to you? If it were up to me, I’d buy them all!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.