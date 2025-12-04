California launches online portal to report federal agent misconduct

California has launched a new online portal allowing residents to report misconduct by federal agents, Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday.

The website enables Californians to submit videos and photos of potentially unlawful activity by federal officers. The portal comes as tensions escalate between state and federal authorities.

The attorney general cited concerns about unmarked military-style vehicles and detainments that resemble kidnappings as examples of problematic federal enforcement tactics.

RELATED STORY | California bans most law enforcement officers from wearing masks during operations

"From unmarked military-style vehicles to detainments that more closely resemble kidnappings, Californians are rightly concerned that federal agents may be crossing the line and abusing their authority," said Bonta in a statment. “Let me be clear: Federal agents can enforce federal laws, and no one should interfere with them doing their job. But they must also do so lawfully and in compliance with the Constitution."

California has filed 48 lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's actions since January, demonstrating the state's ongoing legal resistance to federal policies.

RELATED STORY | California National Guard ruling may foreshadow battles in Chicago, Baltimore

The new reporting system represents another tool in California's efforts to monitor and challenge what state officials view as federal overreach.

WATCH: DHS ramps up immigration operations in Charlotte, North Carolina

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.