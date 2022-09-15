This Caramel Apple Sangria Recipe Will Be Your Go-To For Fall Celebrations

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious fall drink to enjoy this season, look no further than this caramel apple sangria cocktail!

The caramel apple sangria recipe comes from Southern Living and calls for just a few ingredients: vodka, fresh apple cider, cinnamon sticks, apples, sparkling wine and caramel-dipped apple slices for garnish. To make the caramel apple sangria, simply stir everything together, chill for 30 minutes, then pour it into glasses and top with sparkling wine. You can then garnish the glasses with apple slices.

One important thing to note is that the caramel apple sangria also calls for pecan-flavored vodka (like this one from Cathead), but it looks like this might be hard to find depending on where you live. However, Pinnacle makes a salted caramel vodka available nationwide and sounds like it would be perfect. Or, you can try New Amsterdam’s apple vodka, which may also work well.

Adobe

If caramel apples aren’t your go-to fall treat, take a look at these other fall sangria recipes. Chocolate-covered cherry sangria, apple and pear sangria and sangria with pumpkin, cinnamon and apple flavors sound like they’ll hit the spot just fine. You can also buy pre-made sangria at stores like Target, Sam’s Club and Aldi.

Also perfect for the season: a variety of hard cider flavors from different brands. Angry Orchard, for example, has Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple and Natural Baked Apple Pie this season. The apple pie cider includes flavors of apple, nutmeg, vanilla ice cream and buttery, baked crust.

Austin Eastciders‘ newest flavor is its Imperial Stash: Mike’s Hot Honey Cider, a collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey which has sweet honey, chilis and crisp apples. Meanwhile, Blake’s Hard Cider Co. is offering Apple Pie, Apple Lantern (with roasted pumpkin flavors) and Caramel Apple.

For those that don’t want apple flavors at all, you’ll also find a brand new Baileys flavor this fall that’s perfect for drinking around a campfire.

New Baileys S’mores Irish Cream Liqueur is made with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur and the flavors of toasted marshmallows and graham crackers, all with a rich chocolate finish. It can be enjoyed neat, with whipped coffee, or even poured into a jumbo marshmallow that makes a great edible shot glass.

Baileys

What is your favorite fall drink?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.