Cave tour boat capsizes near New York

Scripps News Buffalo
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 14:16:17-04

Multiple rescue crews are responding to a tour boat that capsized near New York. 

According to the City of Lockport, the passengers were taking part in a cave tour when the boat capsized at around 11:30 a.m. 

Scripps News Buffaloreports that four people were taken to a local hospital. A spokesperson for Eastern Niagara Health System said none of their injuries were believed to be critical.

The boat ride runs along the Erie Canal. It's billed as a 75-minute guided underground tour.

