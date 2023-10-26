Cheetos is getting into the pretzel game with their latest snack

They’re no stranger to the snacking world, but the Cheetos brand is launching a new treat in a category you’ve never found them in before.

New Cheetos Pretzels kicks a traditional wheat pretzel up a notch by adding Cheetos dust in two flavors: Cheetos Pretzels Cheddar and Cheetos Pretzels Flamin’ Hot.

The pretzels are hitting stores nationwide now in celebration of National Pretzel Month in October. They’re priced at $2.49 for a 3-ounce bag and $5.69 for a 10-ounce bag.

MORE: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos will take your Bloody Mary to the next level

While this is the first pretzel from Cheetos, this is far from the first time the brand has done some “cheetle-fying” — as they call it — of other foods.

There’s been everything from Cheetos popcorn to Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese, which is still available in stores in three flavors. Made with “Chester’s Top-Secret Seasoning” and corkscrew pasta noodles inspired by his tail, flavors include Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

Some restaurants have even used Cheetos in their meals. Applebee’s once offered Cheetos wings and cheese bites and KFC had Cheetos chicken sandwiches on the menu in 2019.

Some restaurants have even used Cheetos in their meals. Applebee’s once offered Cheetos wings and cheese bites and KFC had Cheetos chicken sandwiches on the menu in 2019.

MORE: Don’t Eat That Weird Shaped Cheeto, It Could Be Worth $60,000!

If you really love Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, you can even dress as them for Halloween with two different costumes from Spirit Halloween.

You can either go as an actual Cheeto with the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheetoes Costume or as a bag, thanks to the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Bag Costume. Both come with a pair of sunglasses. They’re each priced at $39.99.

Spirit Halloween

Cheeto Bag: $39.99 at Spirit Halloween Flamin’ Hot Cheeto: $39.99 at Spirit Halloween

You can also make Cheetos a part of your Thanksgiving celebrations with this Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey recipe that calls for pulverizing Cheetos in a food processor before coating your turkey in the crumbs. The result is a crunchy turkey with a hint of heat that is sure to stand out on your Thanksgiving table.

Are Cheetos one of your go-to snacks?

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.