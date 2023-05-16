Chef cooks for 100 hours straight, likely breaking world record

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci apparently broke a world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual by working in her kitchen for 100 hours.

The world record prior to Baci’s attempt was 87 hours and 45 minutes, set by India’s Lata Tondon. Guinness World Records said it is working to verify Baci’s claim for the record.

“We are aware of the record attempt and are looking forward to receiving the evidence for our Records Management Team to review, before we can confirm the record is official,” Guinness World Records said.

Her world record attempt was live-streamed on YouTube. She began on May 11 and went over four days.

Hundreds of onlookers were able to watch Baci through a window as she cooked away. She performed the Cook-a-Thon at the Amore Gardens in Lagos, Nigeria. She had an entire production team who turned the event center into a party for her to cook for a crowd.

Baci said she was looking to inspire future cooks in Nigeria.

“I feel like doing this is setting a precedent for a generation that is following after me,” she said.

Among those who arrived to sample Baci’s dishes was Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State.

“Her dedication, passion for cooking as well as her desire to put our rich culture on the map by not only exhibiting our food but also the resilience, determination, energy and team spirit that has come to be known as the spirit of Lagos and indeed Nigeria is truly remarkable,” he said. “We are proud to have Hilda embarking on this journey in our state.”

Nigeria’s PresidentMuhammadu Buhari also celebrated the accomplishment.

“I share the immense joy of all Nigerians as Hilda Bassey Effiong (Hilda Baci) makes history by breaking the world record for longest cooking marathon. A great day for Nigeria. We're all very proud of what she has personally accomplished—and placing Nigeria in the global spotlight,” he said. “Hilda's drive, ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food. She is now a cultural icon, and I believe that this feat will inspire many more young people, in Nigeria and beyond, to follow in her footsteps.”

