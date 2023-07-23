Chiefs Kingdom fills Spratt Stadium for first open practice at training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs training camp is in full swing, and no surprise, fans were lined up outside of Spratt Stadium at Missouri Western State University way before practice began at 9:15 a.m.

All fans were dressed in red, ready to go, ready to cheer on their Super Bowl champs.

KSHB asked fans what they're excited to see at training camp.

"The players and, like, watching them practice," said Jonathan Gonzalez, a first-timer to camp. "I think it’d be really fun to see the cool trick plays that they do."

"See Travis Kelce, and see what routes they have," said Leighton, a younger fan.

One man showed up early, celebrating not only himself on his birthday, but the Chiefs season starting once again.

"We’ve got a long season ahead of us and a great way to start is coming here the first day," Shane the fan, said.

And most everyone we heard from is pretty confident the Chiefs can run it back this season.

"I know they got rid of some, some key players, but I have faith in Patrick Mahomes," said Emily Sharp, who drove in from Springfield, Missouri.

"Easily," Gonzalez said. "With Coach Reid, Mahomes, Kelce, we’re winning another one. No doubt in my mind."

This was only day one of open practice this year.

Training camp ends August 17.

You do have to have tickets, though some are free, and can be purchased online.

