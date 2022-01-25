BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills played in one of the best NFL playoff games in recent memory, and while the Chiefs came away victorious on the field Sunday, both teams' fanbases are making a difference off the field.

Following the Bills' playoff loss to the Chiefs Sunday night, Chiefs fans have begun donating to a foundation that is close to Josh Allen.

A Facebook group called "Chiefs Kingdom Memes" posted Monday evening , calling on Chiefs fans to donate $13 to the Patricia Allen Fund in honor of Josh Allen's performance Sunday. They're calling for $13 donations to commemorate the drive that sent the game to overtime in the final 13 seconds of the game.

Brett Fitzgerald — a big Kansas City sports fan named after Royals great George Brett — is behind the account. While he now lives in Texas, he's still loyal to the Chiefs.

Fitzgerald has about 8,000 followers on the page, where he posts memes about the Chiefs. Almost 1,000 more people have started following the page since Sunday's playoff game.

"It actually started out as celebrating the Chiefs victory by donating $13 to commemorate the 13 seconds, but it was to Patrick Mahomes' 15 and The Mahomies Foundation," he explained about the inception of the donation idea.

While talking with a friend located in Buffalo, Fitzgerald learned that had the Bills won, "Bills Mafia" — the equivalent of Chiefs Kingdom — would have donated to a Kansas City charity.

In fact, Bills fans were donating to Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu's foundation leading up to the game. Mathieu recently won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge and is in the running for the Man of the Year award, which honors excellent service by NFL players in their communities.

Thanks to bills mafia. https://t.co/ReYCW9IUDG — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 25, 2022

"I instantly went and found Josh Allen's foundation, donated $13 to it," he explained. "Bills Mafia was the catalyst in this and, you know, we're just following their lead on it."

Fitzgerald made a new post asking fans to donate to the children's hospital and deleted the original ones. The goal is to give respect to Josh Allen, the Bills and Bills Mafia for an incredible game, despite their loss.

"I mean, I'm real proud of Chiefs Kingdom for this and loving the response from Bills Mafia," Fitzgerald said about the traction the idea is getting. "I mean, man, this is... what a rivalry, I mean, we got a good decade of this going on. It's gonna be fun."

Fitzgerald is also happy to help out the children's hospital because his own son receives treatment at their local children's hospital in San Antonio and knows what that support means for families.

Oishei Children's Hospital responded Tuesday morning on Twitter, thanking Chiefs fans for their donations, saying it would provide an updated total Wednesday.

We will have an update on amount donated tomorrow morning. #BillsMafia — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 25, 2022

The Patricia Allen Fund was created in November 2020, when Bills Mafia started donating $17 at a time to Oishei Children's Hospital following the passing of Josh Allen's grandmother . Ultimately, more than $1 million was raised. The hospital dedicated the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing in her honor.