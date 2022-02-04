You Can Now Get Cocoa Puffs Popcorn

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you used to go “Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs” as a kid, get ready for a more grown-up sweet surprise!



New Cocoa Puffs Popcorn from General Mills has, according to the brand, the same “great chocolately taste” without the spoon. Each popcorn piece has a smooth cocoa flavor that caters to chocolate and snack lovers.



Cocoa Puffs Popcorn is available now exclusively at Walmart, but will be expanding to other grocery retailers nationwide in the coming months. You’ll find a 7-ounce bag for around $4.35.



The Cocoa Puffs popcorn is the second popcorn inspired by General Mills cereal. While it’s no longer available, their Cinnamon Toast Crunch popcorn was glazed with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust and was sold exclusively at Sam’s Club.

The new popcorn is also just one of a handful of new General Mills snacks inspired by a nostalgic brand. Beginning in March, you’ll find a new Dunkaroos multipack that includes chocolate cookies with chocolate chip frosting flavor, available only as part of the multipack. You can also now get Dunkaroos Cookie Dough, which features Betty Crocker sugar cookie dough and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles.





You’ll also find several other recently-released popcorn flavors including Reese’s Drizzled Popcorn, which has the sweetness of Reese’s candy with drizzles of peanut butter and chocolate, along with the saltiness of popcorn. You can find a 20-ounce bag at Sam’s Club for $6.98.



For cheesy snack fans, Nacho Cheese Doritos popcorn from SmartFood is available at Sam’s Club through the end of April in a 1-pound bag for around $5. The brand says the popcorn has all the flavor of Nacho Cheesy Doritos, but each cup has just 70 calories and 6 grams of carbs.

These aren’t new, but if you’re looking for other sweet flavors, Candy Pop and Cookie Pop also have a handful of dessert-like popcorns including peanut M&Ms, mini M&Ms, Snickers, Twix, Nutter Butter and Sour Patch Kids.

You can also make your own popcorn by adding anything from chocolate and caramel sauce to pieces of candy or other salty snacks like pretzels.

Is it snack time yet?!

