Couple In Their 80s Weds After Finding Love In Bible Study Class

Is it ever too late to find true love? One sweet newlywed couple would say, “Never.”

About two years ago, Otto Ewers met Janice (Jan) Matamoros at a weekly Bible study class. Ewers and Matamoros both lived at Belmont Village Senior Living Lakeway in Lakeway, Texas, not far from Austin.

Although Matamoros wasn’t looking for love, Ewers, a widower, was more hopeful.

“After my wife passed away, I prayed for God to send me a woman who loved the Lord, could teach me about the word of God and who likes to watch football,” Ewers, who is now 82 years old, told Southern Living. “Jan checks every box!”

Although their courtship lasted a couple of years, the smitten pair decided to tie the knot in the community where they live and met. Belmont Village shared a congratulatory post on Facebook.

“Please join us in congratulating Belmont Village Lakeway residents Jan & Otto on their recent nuptials! The couple met at Belmont Village during their weekly Bible study classes and have been inseparable ever since,” Belmont Village Senior Living wrote. “On Saturday, April 2, the two were married in a beautiful ceremony at our community surrounded by friends, family, fellow residents and staff.”

Pastor Brent Graham of Lakeway Church, who also leads the Bible study class where the newlyweds first met, officiated the ceremony. Belmont Village assisted in organizing a lovely outdoor wedding and a patio reception, which was attended by about 60 guests, including residents and staff members.

Matamoros, 89, said that she has learned that love is timeless.

“I didn’t think I’d ever want to find love or be married again,” the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native said in Southern Living. “But life is full of surprises!”

Join us in offering congratulations and wishing many years of wedded bliss to the new Mr. and Mrs. Ewers!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.