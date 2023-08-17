Dairy Queen announces return of Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

Calling all pumpkin pie fans!

Dairy Queen has officially announced the return date of their beloved Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. A DQ representative told Simplemost the ice cream treat will officially return to locations nationwide on Aug. 28.

The Blizzard combines vanilla soft-serve ice cream with real pumpkin pie pieces. It is topped with whipped cream and nutmeg for an extra dose of fall flavor.

The pumpkin pie Blizzard will likely be replacing the seasonal treats on Dairy Queen’s summer menu, which include S’mores, Cotton Candy, Choco Dipped Strawberry, Oreo Brookie and Peanut Butter Puppy Chow.

While all five are still on the menu, you’ll want to grab them before Aug. 28 just in case they disappear the day Pumpkin Pie makes an appearance.

Other pumpkin treats are hitting menus before the official start of fall as well, including at Krispy Kreme, where you’ll find an entire collection of pumpkin spice goodies.

The Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Collection includes the return of the classic Pumpkin Spice flavor in original glazed and cake doughnut forms, plus two new renditions: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan.

To wash it all down, you’ll also find the doughnut shop’s Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee. But don’t worry about it still being too hot outside to enjoy the fall flavors — you can order the PSL hot, iced or frozen.

Grocery stores are beginning to stock shelves with pumpkin products as well, so keep an eye out for the return of Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese, Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies.

Since we’re still in August, you can expect even more pumpkin spice treats to hit restaurants and stores, so keep your eyes peeled for more.

Are you a pumpkin spice fan?

