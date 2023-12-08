Def Leppard and Journey announce co-headlining 2024 stadium tour

It's time to pull the leather jackets back out of storage and stock up on hairspray because Def Leppard and Journey are going back on tour — together.

The iconic 1980s rock bands announced Thursday that they're hitting the road again on a co-headlining stadium tour across North America next summer. The bands will be joined by fellow rock legends Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band, and Heart on select dates.

The 23-city tour kicks off in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 6 before concluding on Sept. 8 in Denver, Colorado. Along the way, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will also make stops in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, and more.

JUST ANNOUNCED!!! Def Leppard & @JourneyOfficial are teaming up to rock 2024 w/ @SMBOfficial @OfficialHeart + @CheapTrick ! Rock Brigade Concert Club members get exclusive first access to pre-sale tickets & VIP Packages on Tue. Dec. 12 (10a) at https://t.co/hLUO7BfXRS pic.twitter.com/egMLi1yh2W — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) December 7, 2023

"Having just completed a sensational 18 month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history," Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said in a statement. "We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us !??! … See you in the summer!”

This isn't the first time the two bands are joining forces. The "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and "Don't Stop Believin'" artists also teamed up for a 60-show co-headlining tour across North America in 2018.

"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour," Journey said in a statement. "No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!"

General tickets for all dates will go on sale next Friday Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also register for the general presale on Tuesday Dec. 12 at defleppardjourney2024.com.

