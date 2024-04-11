Delta is implementing a new system for passengers to board planes

If you fly Delta, you will soon notice a change when boarding your flight.

According to the airline, they are implementing a new system for boarding planes starting on May 1, in an effort to move things a bit faster.

The airline notes that instead of announcing specific groups to board a flight like Delta One or First Class, Diamond Medallions, or Delta Premium Select, they will now use zones and numbers, such as Zone 1, Zone 2, and so on.

“When you have a number and you're standing in line, we are all trained to know when it's our turn,” Delta's CEO Ed Bastian said during an earnings call Wednesday, as reported by The Associated Press.

However, don't get too excited just yet: The change in boarding announcements doesn't imply that everyone will be assigned to the top zones. According to the document they shared, Delta One customers, or first-class customers, will still have priority boarding in the first zone, and so forth.

This news comes as the airline shared its first-quarter earnings for this year, saying it has earned $37 million thus far.

"For the March quarter, we delivered record revenue on outstanding operational performance, enabling strong earnings growth. We anticipate continued strong momentum for our business, and in the June quarter, we expect to deliver record revenue, a mid-teens operating margin and earnings of $2.20 to $2.50 per share. We remain confident in our full year targets for earnings of $6 to $7 per share and free cash flow of $3 to $4 billion," Bastian said in a press release.

According to Bastian, with the strong demand for travel, Delta expects a total revenue growth of 5% to 7% for the quarter ending in June compared to the same period in 2023.

