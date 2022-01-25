Dishwashing Liquid Uses For Cleaning Your Entire Home

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dish soap is one of those household staples that always comes in handy. Aside from its practical and common purpose of cleaning pots, pans, plates and cutlery, there is a dizzying array of other dishwashing liquid uses.

Dishwashing liquid is mild enough to use on many surfaces, while still being powerful enough to cut through grease and grime.

“Surfactants are the real star ingredients because they encapsulate and lift away greasy messes,” Morgan Brashear, a senior scientist for Dawn, told Martha Stewart. “Surfactants have a water-loving head and a water-hating tail, so the heads want to stay in water, while the tails want out as quickly as possible — inserting into and then lifting grease and oil.”

You can use dish soap to clean practically anything inside — and outside — your house. Professionals even use dishwashing liquid to help save animals affected by oil spills. And while you might never need to scrub a baby duck, you could probably benefit from some dishwashing liquid uses that save time, money and effort in your daily household tasks.

Dishwashing Liquid Uses In The Kitchen

Of course, the primary use for dish soap in the kitchen is washing dishes. However, it can clean and shine many other items, too.

Cabinets

It’s not unusual for kitchen cabinets to collect cooking grease, dust, and dirt buildup. You can use dish soap to cut through the sticky grime without damaging wood, paint or varnish.

Use a sponge dipped into a bowl containing a few drops of dishwashing liquid in warm water. Squeeze the sponge to create suds and then wipe the cabinet until the grease is gone. Dry with a clean cloth.

Stainless Steel Appliances And Sinks

Not only is stainless steel attractive and sturdy, but it is also surprisingly easy to clean. Use a microfiber cloth dipped into a mixture of one teaspoon of dish detergent and a quart of hot water. Rub onto any spots or stains in small sections, going with the grain, then rinse with clean water and dry with a soft cloth.

You can use a circular motion for stainless steel cookware or sinks to buff away scratches or wipe away stuck-on food.

Adobe

Dishwashing Liquid Uses In The Bathroom

Bathtub

You can scrub the tub without earning a backache using two everyday household items: Dish soap and a broom. First, squirt a generous amount of soap all around the bathtub, then dampen the broom and scrub all around the tub. Finally, rinse the grime away. If you don’t have a broom handy, a scrub brush will work just as well (although there is more bending and back strain involved).

Toilet

After scrubbing the tub, you might as well tackle the toilet. You can achieve a sparkling bowl with a mixture of equal parts dish soap, baking soda and water (a quarter cup of each is sufficient). Pour the solution into the toilet bowl, stir and allow it to stand overnight. Then, give it a little scrub and flush away any residue in the morning.

Adobe

Dishwashing Liquid Uses Throughout The Home

Along with the kitchen and bathroom, there are dishwashing liquid uses that you can employ all over your house.

Windows

Glass surfaces like windows, mirrors, and tabletops with a buildup of dust or grime can shine again with a little bit of dish soap. Mix a few drops of dishwashing liquid in warm water and scrub it on the glass with a non-scratch scouring sponge. Rinse the soap with water and continue to clean as usual.

Laundry

Keep a bottle of dish soap in the laundry room to quickly treat greasy stains. Apply the detergent directly to the stain, rub it in and allow it to stand for several minutes before washing as usual. Some people also report that pouring dish soap on a white cloth and adding it into the washing machine along with detergents can whiten laundry without bleach.

Carpet Stains

For spills or stains on a carpet or rug, blot up as much liquid as possible. Then, combine a teaspoon of clear dish soap and a cup of warm water and dab a sponge dipped in the liquid on the stain from the outside toward the center. Be careful not to saturate the carpet.

Rinse with clean water and blot dry. Follow up by dabbing the area with one part vinegar mixed with two parts water to remove residue and another clear water rinse, if desired.

Adobe

Dishwashing Liquid Uses Outside Of The House

You can also use dish soap in the garage, driveway or garden.

Car Tires

If your vehicle’s tires are muddy or grimy, give them a good rinse with the garden hose. Then, dip a bristled brush in a bucket with a tablespoon of soap added to a gallon of water and scrub away. Rinse and repeat until the tires are shiny clean.

Adobe

Driveway

Oil stains where you park are unsightly and can diminish curb appeal. Dish soap can remove some of them. Squirt the liquid soap directly on the stain and spread to cover the entire area. After it stands for about an hour, sop up the oil and soap with paper towels.

Garden Tools

After digging in the soil, it’s no wonder garden tools get grimy. First, scrape off any caked-on dirt and scrub any rust with steel wool. Then, soak the tools for a while in a bucket of warm water with a tablespoon of dish soap. Rinse well and dry thoroughly before putting the tools away.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.