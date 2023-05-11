Donald Trump appeals verdict in E. Jean Carroll case

Donald Trump says he plans to appeal the outcome of the case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll, after a jury unanimously found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll.

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages as a result of the verdict.

Carroll alleged Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, while Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina argued the alleged assault didn't happen and that the allegation was a politically motivated lie.

Trump declined to testify during the trial. His attorneys said it didn't make sense for him to appear for something they insisted never happened.

Attorneys for Trump filed the notice of appeal in the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The news is an expected development in the case. Trump said when the case was decided he planned to appeal. Following the verdict, Trump called the trial a "disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in history." He said he didn't know Carroll.

At a CNN town hall event on Wednesday, Trump repeated those claims.

"I don’t know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she is," Trump said.

He denied the jury's findings and said he'd never encountered Carroll at the department store in question.

