Donald Trump greeted by supporters at restaurant after arraignment

Former President Donald Trump appeared in good spirits following an arraignment hearing on 37 federal charges in connection to mishandling classified documents.

Trump stopped at the Versailles Restaurant in Miami after the 47-minute hearing, where he pleaded not guilty.

Trump smiled for the cameras and took pictures with supporters.

"What a great group of people," Trump said as supporters sang "Happy Birthday." The former president turns 77 years old on Wednesday.

The former president also bowed his head as a supporter said a prayer at the well-known Cuban restaurant.

Trump, who is running for president, made a brief statement before leaving the restaurant.

"We have a country that's in decline like never before," Trump told members of the media.

Trump made his way to Miami International Airport after leaving the restaurant.

He is returning to New Jersey, where he is expected to offer remarks about his arraignment hearing on Tuesday night.

The former president has no bond restrictions. Officials said Trump is not considered a flight risk, and is free to travel as he awaits trial.

It's unclear when that trial will take place. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was in the Miami courtroom Tuesday, said last week that he would seek a speedy trial.

