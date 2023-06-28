Dozens of celebrities to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 2024 additions to its famous Walk of Fame, with two celebrities getting posthumous honors.

Actor Chadwick Boseman and singer Otis Redding will be among those getting posthumous honors. Boseman, the star of "Black Panther," died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. Redding died in 1967 in a plane crash at the age of 26.

There are currently over 2,700 stars that line the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honorees are required to pay a $75,000 fee to have a star, but studios or promoters often pay on their behalf. The fee is for creation and installation of the star, and maintenance of the Walk of Fame.

To have a star, celebrities must fall into one of six categories: Live performance, motion pictures, television, radio, recording or sports entertainment.

The class of 2024 includes:

MOTION PICTURES: Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci and Michelle Yeoh

TELEVISION: Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the television show "El Gordo y La Flaca"

RECORDING: Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous)

RADIO: Angie Martinez

SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT: Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers

