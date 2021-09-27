2021 Tony Awards: 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' sashays home with 10 wins

NEW YORK — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie, won the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards.

Broadway looked back Sunday night to honor shows shuttered by COVID-19, mourn its fallen and also look forward to welcoming audiences again.

“The Inheritance” by Matthew Lopez was named the best new play, and Charles Fuller’s “A Soldier’s Play” won best play revival.

The pandemic-delayed telecast kicked off with an energetic performance of “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from original Broadway cast members of “Hairspray!”

The singers performed for a masked and appreciative audience at a packed Winter Garden Theatre. Host Audra McDonald got a standing ovation when she took the stage.

“You can’t stop the beat. The heart of New York City!” she said.

See a full list of award winners below.

Best Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” (WINNER)

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play

“Grand Horizons”

“The Inheritance” (WINNER)

“Sea Wall: A Life”

“Slave Play”

Best Revival of a Play

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“A Soldier’s Play” (WINNER)

Best Book of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill” Diablo Cody (WINNER)

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” John Logan

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“A Christmas Carol” Music: Christopher Nightingale (WINNER)

“The Inheritance” Music: Paul Englishby

“The Rose Tattoo” Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

“Slave Play” Music: Lindsay Jones

“The Sound Inside” Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance” (WINNER)

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside” (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

Adrienne Warren, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play” (WINNER)

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance” (WINNER)

Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (WINNER)

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill” (WINNER)

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” (WINNER)

Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”

Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (WINNER)

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” (WINNER)

Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (WINNER)

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”

Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol” (WINNER)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”

Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (WINNER)

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol” (WINNER)

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”

Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (WINNER)

Nevin Steinberg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance” (WINNER)

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (WINNER)

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (WINNER)

Anthony Van Laast, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (WINNER)

Ethan Popp, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”