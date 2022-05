Sporting KC Ticket giveaway: May 28 vs Vancouver

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSHB

Posted at 11:06 AM, May 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.