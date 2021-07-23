Enhanced viewer experience coming for KMCI-TV/38 the Spot

KMCI-TV/38 The Spot is moving frequencies to upgrade its signal to NextGen TV on August 24, 2021. If you use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to rescan your television after August 24 to continue receiving this channel. After this date, viewers with at NextGen TV receiver will receive an enhanced viewing experience. To learn more about the benefits of NextGen TV, visit www.watchnextgentv.com . Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

How to rescan your antenna-connected television:

If you use an antenna to watch free, over-the-air television, you may need to rescan your TV set after August 24 to continue to receive KMCI-TV/38 The Spot.

Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, a rescan is not required.

1) Select “Scan” or “Auto-tune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

2) Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once this rescan is complete, you will still find KMCI-TV/38 The Spot on the same channel number as before. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the “Set-up” or “Menu” button on your television or converter box remote control. You can also consult the TV or converter box owner’s manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

What is NextGen TV?

NextGen TV is enhanced broadcast television technology that combines the benefits of broadcast with broadband TV viewing. It provides sunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast, as well as movie theater-quality sound that lets you hear every voice clearly and offers consistent volume across channels. Over time, NextGen TV will be enhanced to give viewers the best of live sports, news, events and more, in real time.

As technology advances, so will NextGen TV. By merging over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, local stations like KMCI-TV/38 The Spot will be able to personalize news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features that give viewers the content that is most relevant.