KC filmmaker Jill Gevargizian's new horror film, 'The Stylist', scores high praise from critics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When beauty is blended with rage, you get an unforgettable film made right here in Kansas City.

'The Stylist' is directed by Jill Gevargizian, a local hairstylist and filmmaker, who has a passion for horror films and a passion for our city. During a recent "Screened on the Spot" podcast, Gevargizian said she's always looking for opportunities in KC.

"Really any project that I get involved with, I'm trying to convince them to shoot it here," Gevargizian said in a recent interview with the Screened on the Spot podcast. "What you get out of a place where you grew up where you know everyone, there's not a price number on that."

Since it's filmed entirely in Kansas City, Missouri, you'll be able to spot several popular areas like Record Bar, Splitlog Coffee and Pilgrim Chapel.

"We've got a scene on the top floor of a parking deck downtown," Gevargizian said. "It was really cool because there are these wide shots of the city and it's all red because that was right before the Super Bowl."

'The Stylist' is about a lonely hairstylist named Claire, whose obsession with her clients begins to spiral out of control. Forced to deal with her inner demons of emptiness and acceptance, Claire begins to unravel right in front of our eyes.

"I was really worried about the character, even when I was writing it, coming off as campy," Gevargizian said. "I acknowledge her actions are over the top and not super believable even in the most psychotic killer in the world. But, I wanted her to be emotionally grounded."

The film is an original psychological tour de force. It's equally brilliant as it is beautiful. Not only is 'The Stylist' good for the indie horror scene, but it's good for our city.

Listen to the full interview with director, writer, co-producer Jill Gevargizian.

'The Stylist' is available right now to watch on Arrow.

Check out the full trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rhsc4eLVFO8