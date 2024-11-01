Saturday’s MIAA Game of the Week features last year’s MIAA co-champions. Number 5, Pittsburg State University (7 – 1) hosts University of Central Missouri (5 – 3). Over the weekend, Pittsburg State defeated Central Oklahoma, who were unbeaten and ranked #9 coming into the game. PSU moved from number 6 to number 5 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association’s poll. UCM is coming off a hard fought victory over Washburn University. Saturday’s game is Senior Day at PSU. Coverage begins Saturday at 2pm on 38 the Spot!

