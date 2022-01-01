Lauren Scott joined 38 the Spot as host in September 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic or as she says “a crazy time to start a new job.”

She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University. After college, her career took her to several cities, starting in Houston, then Lincoln, Nebraska, and most recently as a lifestyle reporter in her hometown of Chicago. Lauren won an Emmy for her work as host on the TV show, Chicago’s Best.

Lauren is making up for the lost time and really getting to know Kansas City. She loves being able to shed a light on what makes it special. Her favorite part of work is highlighting local businesses and the people that keep them running. She enjoys sharing the positive things happening in her community.

As a foodie, Lauren truly tries to get around to all the great spots Kansas City has to offer. She highly recommends Westport Café for the great French food and friendly owners. Beside food, she likes the culture and constant stream of fun events happening around town. When she’s not on the hunt for an amazing meal, she’s reading! Like a true millennial, Harry Potter is special to her. She’s a huge Prince fan and had a run in with him once in his hometown of Minneapolis.