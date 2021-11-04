Airbnb recreates Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' apartment

If you've ever wanted to spend a day in the life of a "Sexy and the City" character, Airbnb is giving you that chance.

Fans of the HBO series can rent a version of Carrie Bradshaw's brownstone for two nights in November for $23 a night.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Bradshaw, is hosting the event.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” said Parker in a press release. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.“

Booking for the property, located in New York's Chelsea neighborhood, opens at noon ET on Monday.

The lucky fans will get to stay for one-night stays on Nov. 12 and 13.

According to the listing, guests will receive a virtual welcome from Parker, brunch in Chelsea, cosmopolitans for a toast, and a chance to play dress-up in Carrie’s iconic closet.