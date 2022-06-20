Bill Cosby civil trial jury starts deliberations over

After two days of deliberations, jurors in Bill Cosby's civil trial in California had to start over on Monday.

The jurors had nearly reached a verdict on Friday before the judge ruled that they'd have to start from scratch due to the foreperson being excused due to a prior engagement, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that the jurors had nearly reached a verdict on eight of the nine counts, including whether the comedian had sexually assaulted plaintiff Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16.

The one they couldn't reach a verdict on was whether the 84-year-old acted where punitive damages should be required, the news outlet reported.

The court was adjourned after Los Angeles County Judge Craig Karlan realized that the courthouse closed at 4:30 p.m. If the jurors stayed late, sheriff's deputies would need to be paid overtime. There is currently no overtime budget for them.

On Monday, jurors resumed deliberations, but due to the departing juror who was acting foreperson being formally excused Friday, an alternate took her place, and the jurors will have to revisit all nine counts.

Cosby was released from prison last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for sexual assault.