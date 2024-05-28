Mike Tyson recovering after experiencing midflight medical emergency

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is reportedly recovering and in stable condition after experiencing a medical emergency over the weekend while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

A publicist for Tyson said the incident was caused by an "ulcer flare up" that caused him to feel "nauseous and dizzy" about 30 minutes before the flight landed.

"Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," the publicist said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

The health scare comes as the 57-year-old Tyson is preparing for an upcoming boxing match with 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-fighter Jake Paul. The bout is scheduled for July 20 at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be livestreamed on Netflix.

Sports Jake Paul, Mike Tyson boxing match to be sanctioned as a professional bout Gage Jackson

"Now feeling 100% even though I don't need to be to beat Jake Paul," Tyson said in a statement Tuesday on social media.

Widely regarded as "The Baddest Man on the Planet," Tyson is recognized as ESPN's hardest-hitting heavyweight of all time and became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at just 20 years old. He went on to produce a career record of 50 wins and six losses — including 44 wins by knockout — before retiring in 2005.