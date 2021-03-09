Disney will reopen California theme parks by late April

Disney announced plans Tuesday to reopen Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park by late April.

Both would have limited capacity at first to comply with state rules, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

The announcement comes just days after California health officials said they would allow certain outdoor activities, including theme parks and ballparks, to resume with 15% capacity restrictions in April.

After a dangerous winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California, that filled nearly every ICU bed in some parts of the state and necessitated temporary mobile hospital units to be set up, state officials say infection rates and hospitalizations have plunged.

Chapek said they will need time to get the two Southern California theme parks ready, after being closed for nearly a year.

"This includes recalling more than 10,000 furloughed cast and retraining them to be able to operate according to the State of California's new requirements. I am pleased to say the response has been great thus far, our Cast Members are excited to get back to work," Chapek said Tuesday about the reopening plans.